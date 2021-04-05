Digiwage Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,065.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $83,398.91 and approximately $1,065.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 53.3% higher against the dollar. One Digiwage token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001388 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

