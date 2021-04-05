Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) & Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Financial Review

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 17.14% 8.40% 0.75% Territorial Bancorp 23.28% 7.41% 0.86%

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dime Community Bancshares and Territorial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Territorial Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 41.76%. Territorial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.35%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Dime Community Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Territorial Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Territorial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $250.44 million 3.97 $36.19 million $1.08 27.82 Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 3.07 $22.00 million $2.34 11.50

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp. Territorial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, as well as mortgage-backed securities. As of April 23, 2020, the company had 28 branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; construction, commercial, and other nonresidential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in the insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company operates through a network of 29 full-service branches located in the state of Hawaii. Territorial Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

