Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 140,241 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $221,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $122.17 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

