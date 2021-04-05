Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,502,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $194,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 956,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 372,049 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 366,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.37.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

