Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Vipshop worth $191,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vipshop by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after buying an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $24,062,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

