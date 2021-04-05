Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $207.93 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.69% of Stifel Financial worth $207,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 374,172 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $68.94.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

