Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $212.05 Million Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,549,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134,778 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of GATX worth $212,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GATX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $933,980.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $94.17 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

