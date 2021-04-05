Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $212.05 Million Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,549,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134,778 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of GATX worth $212,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GATX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $933,980.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $94.17 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GATX (NYSE:GATX)

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit