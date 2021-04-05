Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,807 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $200,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,321,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.