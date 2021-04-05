Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $190,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFPI opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $77.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

