Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $185,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

