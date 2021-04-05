Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 353,754 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,987,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.20% of Flex worth $197,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 254,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 60,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flex by 1,079.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 517,064 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $43,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.