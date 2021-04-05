Discovery’s (DISCA) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.10.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 44.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

