DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.25

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $14.99 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00074416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.00300048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00097238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.32 or 0.00764190 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029197 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

