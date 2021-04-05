DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) & Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Head to Head Contrast

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and Gridsum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $973.97 million 39.51 -$208.36 million ($0.94) -219.46 Gridsum $46.91 million 1.27 -$77.27 million N/A N/A

Gridsum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign.

Risk and Volatility

DocuSign has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gridsum has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Gridsum shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of DocuSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and Gridsum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -16.83% -30.14% -7.60% Gridsum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DocuSign and Gridsum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 0 4 16 0 2.80 Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocuSign presently has a consensus price target of $274.79, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Gridsum.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control. In addition, the company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. Further, it offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships, and individuals. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to track and analyze user behavior; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; and Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a viewership analysis tool for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; Media Dissector, a content media monitoring and analytics tool; Information Dissector, an analytical system; and Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool for legal research; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Intelligent Voice Recognition and Transcription System; Faxin Wei Su, a litigation service; Gridsum Visualization Platform; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops media analytics and information discovery solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

