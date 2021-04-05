Dollarama’s (DLMAF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

