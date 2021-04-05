Dora Factory (DORA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48.13 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.51 or 0.00077184 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $69.03 million and approximately $48.13 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00076577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00300281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00763584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028715 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,516,734 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

Dora Factory Coin Trading

