Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 50,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38.

LPG stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $541.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 40,741 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

