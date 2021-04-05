DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.52

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.52 and last traded at $101.13, with a volume of 34454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.22.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

