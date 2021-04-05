Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00076602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00299980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.00768908 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 108.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028711 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.