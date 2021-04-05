Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,511,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,177,689 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.39% of Boston Scientific worth $198,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,093. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

