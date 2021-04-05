Eaton Vance Management Has $298.39 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,647,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,599 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $298,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

