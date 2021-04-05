Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $215,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,310,000 after acquiring an additional 181,025 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,345,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,927,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $232.74 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

