eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,489.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and $25,489.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.51 or 0.00353534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 167.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004225 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.