Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $42.83

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.83, but opened at $44.73. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 29,221 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 500.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,163,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.