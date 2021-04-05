EJF Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

EJF Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 6th. EJF Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During EJF Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

EJFAU opened at $9.98 on Monday. EJF Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

There is no company description available for EJF Acquisition Corp.

