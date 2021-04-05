Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $1,692,674.37 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84.
  • On Monday, February 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $2,240,889.30.

Shares of ESTC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 776,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.05. Elastic has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

