Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Cowen lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.47. The company had a trading volume of 202,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,775. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

