Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $27.32.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

