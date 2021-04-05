Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 70 ($0.91).

ESP opened at GBX 81.20 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.39. Empiric Student Property has a twelve month low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.60 ($1.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. The company has a market capitalization of £489.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

