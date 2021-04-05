Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 220.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $558.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.