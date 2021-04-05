EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Capitalization Hits $221,348.77

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 47.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $221,348.77 and $49,608.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028787 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.