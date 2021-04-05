Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,419 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

