Enzyme Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $102.53 or 0.00174225 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $183.81 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00674212 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028932 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars.

