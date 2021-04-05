EOSDT (EOSDT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44,975.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $44,975.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00077224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00297658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00100610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783876 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 107.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028621 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

