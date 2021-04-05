ETHplode Price Tops $0.0029 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ETHplode has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $125,063.62 and approximately $174.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ETHplode Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,876,548 coins and its circulating supply is 43,862,447 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

