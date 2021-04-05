Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Achieves $14.60 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Evedo has a total market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $28.87 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 99% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00674431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028461 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.