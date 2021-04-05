Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.63.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.75. 27,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,785. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.73.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

