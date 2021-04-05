Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPGY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,844. Experian has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

