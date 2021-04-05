Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Sells $944,100.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29.

FB stock traded up $10.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,969,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,850,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.51 and a 12 month high of $310.77. The stock has a market cap of $879.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

