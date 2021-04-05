Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $550,147.80 and approximately $2,718.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.53 or 0.00672445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

