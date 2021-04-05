FCA Corp TX Acquires 84 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $255.88 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.05 and a 52 week high of $258.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.60 and its 200 day moving average is $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $930.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

