FCA Corp TX Acquires Shares of 8,500 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.82 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit