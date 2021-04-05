FCA Corp TX Acquires Shares of 8,500 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.82 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

