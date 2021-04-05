FCA Corp TX Has $3.12 Million Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

FCA Corp TX lessened its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.72% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $11.48 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.