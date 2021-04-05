Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

