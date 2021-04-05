Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

