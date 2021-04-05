Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,685 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 647,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 474,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $32.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.