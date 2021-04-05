Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 88.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $170.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

