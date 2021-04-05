Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -569.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

