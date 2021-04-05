Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,977 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 78,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 215,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PBF opened at $15.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

