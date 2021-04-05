Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.27.

Shares of GD opened at $180.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $184.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.